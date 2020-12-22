No CBSE Board Exams till February 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 22: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday confirmed that there would be no class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January-February.

During the webinar, the minister clarified that at the present situation, it was not possible to conduct examinations in the months of January and February 2021.

"Cancelling exams and promoting students without exam will put a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education level in future as they would be termed as COVID-era students. We do not want that for our students," the education minister said.

"Many countries have cancelled one entire academic year but our teachers continued to work hard and did not allow any candidate to waste their academic year. Teachers are no less than corona warriors for training 33 crore students across countries during this tough time," he said.