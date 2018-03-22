Govt withdraws education fee cap of Rs 10,000 for children of martyrs

In a big relief, the Ministry of Defence on Thursday scrapped the Rs 10,000 education cap for the martyr's kids. The government will now pay for their full education.

The concession will also include clothes, books and other supplies apart from the tuition fees.

The Ministry of Finance in order dated March 21,2018 said the education concession will continue without any cap.

It said this will be applicable in government, government aided schools, colleges and institutes or those recognised by state and central governments.

On 1 July last year, the government had issued an order saying the assistance under the scheme cannot exceed Rs10,000 per month, triggering widespread discontent among all the three services. The Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC), comprising the Army, Navy and the Air Force chiefs, had also written to the defence ministry requesting it to remove the cap.

Under the scheme, which was initially rolled out in 1972, tuition fee for children of martyrs or those disabled in action were completely waived in schools, colleges and other professional educational institutions.

