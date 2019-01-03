  • search
    No camp space for 'godmen' Swami Nithyananda, Yogi Satyam during Kumbh Mela

    Allahabad/Prayagraj, Jan 3: The Kumbh administration on Wednesday decided to refuse space for camps to two 'godmen' ( Swami Nithyananda and Yogi Satyam) who have been accused of rape in the past.

    Kumbh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajeev Rai said, "A complaint was submitted to us requesting to reject applications from Nithyananda and Yogi Satyam for camps at the venue as both were facing rape charges. We forwarded the complaint to police seeking a report in this regard. The police confirmed the same."

    For those of you who missed the bus, Swami Nithyananda is the controversial godman seen with a movie star in a sex tape. In the wake of these developments, a team of police officials had arrested Nithyananda from Himachal Pradesh. He is also accused in a 2010 rape case, in which charges, they say, will be framed soon.

    Meanwhile, Yogi Satyam was one amongst five named in an FIR lodged at the Colonelganj police station in Prayagraj in June of last year. All those named in the FIR were accused of holding a woman hostage and raping her repeatedly while threatening to kill her if she were to reveal her ordeal to anyone. Station House Officer (SHO) of Colonelganj police station, Satyendra Singh said that an investigation into the matter is still underway and the accused have not been arrested as of yet.

