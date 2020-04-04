No call switch off street lights and appliances tomorrow says Power Ministry

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: The Centre has clarified that there is no call to turn off the street lights or appliances at home at 9 pm tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had appealed to all people to turn off the lights and light candles or diyas between 9 pm and 9.09 pm on Sunday.

The Power Ministry has said that only lights should be switched off. The lights in the hospitals and other essential services will remain on. Local bodies have been advised to keep the street lights on for public safety, the Power Ministry also clarified.

The ministry also said that there are some apprehensions that this may cause instability in the grid and lead to voltage fluctuations, which may harm electric appliances. These are misplaced the ministry also said.