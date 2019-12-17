No bullets fired by Delhi Police, more criminals behind Jamia violence to be detained: MHA sources

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: The government has said that it was tracking more elements, who had fuelled the Jamia protests. Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that the ten who were detained for questioning have a criminal background.

The Delhi Police earlier detained 10 persons with a criminal background. They are being questioned for their alleged role in fuelling the Jamia protests. The questing has led to further clues on the protests and there is every likelihood that more persons would be rounded up, the MHA source also said.

Further, the officer also denied as false all reports that suggested that the police had fired upon the agitators. No bullets were fired, the officer also added. The officer further said that there has been no report sought from the Delhi Police on the violence that took place at the Jamia Milia University.

However we are in touch with the police, the source also said. We are monitoring the situation and continue to remain in touch with the police, the Home Ministry official also added.

The Supreme Court would today hear a petition relating to the alleged atrocities by the Delhi Police during the protest. On Monday, the court had blamed the students for taking law and order into their hands during the protests on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that the court will not be bullied into hearing the petition alleging police atrocities.

The SC cannot be held ransom when public property is being destroyed. Just because they are students, they cannot take law into their own hands. Justice Bobde also said that the courts cannot do much. It is a law and order problem and the police have to deal with it, he also said.

The CJI further blamed the students and sad that if they want to take to the streets, they can, but then they should not approach the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that they would determine the rights, but not in the atmosphere of riots. Let all of this stop and then we take suo motu cognisance. We are not against rights and peaceful demonstrations, Justice Bobde also said.