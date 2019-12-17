  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No bullets fired by Delhi Police, more criminals behind Jamia violence to be detained: MHA sources

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: The government has said that it was tracking more elements, who had fuelled the Jamia protests. Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that the ten who were detained for questioning have a criminal background.

    The Delhi Police earlier detained 10 persons with a criminal background. They are being questioned for their alleged role in fuelling the Jamia protests. The questing has led to further clues on the protests and there is every likelihood that more persons would be rounded up, the MHA source also said.

    No bullets fired by Delhi Police, more criminals behind Jamia violence to be detained: MHA sources
    File photo

    Further, the officer also denied as false all reports that suggested that the police had fired upon the agitators. No bullets were fired, the officer also added. The officer further said that there has been no report sought from the Delhi Police on the violence that took place at the Jamia Milia University.

    CAA: 10 with criminal background arrested for Jamia violence, none students

      NEWS AT NOON DEC 17th, 2019

      However we are in touch with the police, the source also said. We are monitoring the situation and continue to remain in touch with the police, the Home Ministry official also added.

      The Supreme Court would today hear a petition relating to the alleged atrocities by the Delhi Police during the protest. On Monday, the court had blamed the students for taking law and order into their hands during the protests on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

      Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that the court will not be bullied into hearing the petition alleging police atrocities.

      The SC cannot be held ransom when public property is being destroyed. Just because they are students, they cannot take law into their own hands. Justice Bobde also said that the courts cannot do much. It is a law and order problem and the police have to deal with it, he also said.

      JU students take out rallies against police action in Jamia

      The CJI further blamed the students and sad that if they want to take to the streets, they can, but then they should not approach the Supreme Court.

      Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that they would determine the rights, but not in the atmosphere of riots. Let all of this stop and then we take suo motu cognisance. We are not against rights and peaceful demonstrations, Justice Bobde also said.

      More VIOLENCE News

      Read more about:

      violence detained delhi police jamia millia islamia citizenship bill

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue