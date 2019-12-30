  • search
    No breach in security: CRPF denies Priyanka Gandhi’s claim

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 30: There was no breach in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra''s security during her recent trip to Lucknow, the CRPF said on Monday, blaming her for "violations" for travelling as a pillion rider on a scooter.

    The force, which provides her armed commandos under the ''Z+'' category of security cover to her, said the Congress leader undertook "unscheduled" movement without intimation. Therefore, an advanced security liaison (ASL) could not be conducted, it said in a statement.

    File photo of Priyanka Gandhi

    "During travelling the protectee used non-bullet resistant civil vehicle without a personal security officer," the statement said.

    "The protected took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider," it added.

    Despite the security constraints, the CRPF provided appropriate security cover, it said.

    "Such security lapses are communicated to the protected and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements," it said.

    Gandhi was in Uttar Pradesh''s capital city Lucknow on December 28 and alleged that threats were issued to her security personnel by local police and that she was warned to restrict her movements.

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi crpf security lucknow

    Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 14:49 [IST]
