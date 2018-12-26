No black-out of existing subscribed TV channels: TRAI

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 26: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has noticed messages circulating in media that there may be a black-out of existing subscribed channels on TV screens after Dec 29. We would like to clarify there will be no disruption of TV Services due to the implementation of the new regulatory framework.

According to news agency ANI, taking cognizance of the speculations, TRAI has advised that all Broadcasters/DPOs/LCOs should ensure that any channel that a consumer is watching today is not discontinued on December 29.

Hence, "there will be no disruption of TV Services due to the implementation of the new regulatory framework," informed the regulatory authority.

It has also highlighted that the new regulatory framework for Broadcasting and Cable services, notified in March 2017, was duly re-notified in the form of press release in July this year by prescribing implementation schedule.

"Accordingly, all the timelines in the (new regulatory) framework commenced from 3rd July 2018. As per the implementation schedule, all the service providers were required to complete the preparation for migration to the new framework by December 28, 2018," read the TRAI statement issued today.