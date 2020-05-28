No ban on flights from 5 states, only sought reduction in number: Karnataka govt clarifies

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 28: After suspending arrivals of flights from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state, the Karnataka government on May 28 has clarified that it had only sought a reduction in the number of flights coming from these states in light of the high number of COVID-19 cases there.

The state government clarified that it has not sought a ban on flights coming in from the five states but has only sought a reduction in the number.

"Karnataka has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to lessen the air traffic to the State, with the sacred intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities, if there is huge turn out at a short span of time,'' state Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J C Madhuswamy said.

The state government had earlier said that no train or flight from any of these will be allowed to enter or land the state. people from these five states will not be allowed to enter Karnataka by road as well.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, CM Yediyurappa said while entry by road will remain prohibited, trains that are already running will continue to do so.

The development comes in close heals of a fresh spike in cases in Karnataka.

Seventy-five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,493, the health department said on Thursday.

With 47 deaths and 809 discharges, there are 1,635 active corona cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.

Twenty-eight patients have been discharged so far on Thursday.

A total of 46 out of 75 cases are returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra, six from Tamil Nadu, two from Telangana, one each from Kerala, Delhi. One person is with international travel history from UAE.

Remaining cases include seven- who are contacts of patients already tested positive, one with the history of SARI while 10 patients' contact history is still under tracing.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Udupi accounting for 27, followed by Hassan 13, seven each from Bengaluru urban and Yadgir, six each from Chitradurga and Dakshina Kannada, three each from Kalaburagi and Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura 2, and one from Raichur.