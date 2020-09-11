No bail, Rhea to remain in jail

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Sep 11: A special court in Mumbai has rejected Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea. She was held in a drug case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty denied bail by a Mumbai court, will stay in jail|Oneindia News

Explained: What is physiological autopsy and why will CBI use it in Sushant Singh case

The court also rejected the bail plea of Rhea's brother, Showik and four others-Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, house help Dipesh Sawant, Bandra residents Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar. All of them are likely to move the Bombay High Court in appeal against the order of the lower court.

In her bail plea, she has alleged in her bail application that during her interrogation by the NCB, she was "coerced" into making "self-incriminating confessions".

In the plea filed in a sessions court on Wednesday, Rhea also claimed that she has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case.

The actor, who was arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, filed this plea after a magistrate court rejected her bail application.

The plea, filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "During her (NCB) custody, the applicant (Rhea) was coerced into making self-incriminating confessions. The actor has formally retracted all such incriminating confessions."

In the plea, she also said that her arrest is "unwarranted and without any justification".

"The actor's liberty has arbitrarily been curtailed," it added.

The plea also said that no female officer was present during her interrogation.

Rhea was arrested after three days of questioning by the NCB. She is currently in judicial custody. Besides Rhea's, the bail pleas of other accused, including that of her brother Showik, who was arrested by the NCB last week, will also be heard on Thursday.

Besides Rhea and Showik, the NCB has also arrested Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and others on drug supply charges.

The NCB had earlier said that Rhea, in her statement revealed about her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to other accused, Samuel Miranda, Sushant's domestic help Dipesh Sawant and Showik in this regard.

"Therefore, it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies," the agency said.

The NCB had said that the actress has revealed that she used to procure drugs for Sushant for consumption purpose. She also used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor, it added.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Various angles surrounding the death of the Sushant Singh Rajput are being probed by three federal agencies- the NCB, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.