No bail for Mohammad Haris Nalapad: HC says evidence could be tampered with

The Karnataka High Court has rejected the bail plea of Mohammad Haris Nalpad, son of Congress MLA, N S Haris. The court observed that the matter was under investigation and hence the bail could not be granted.

Mohammed Haris Nalapad bail plea reject
File Photo of Mohammed Haris Nalapad

The court also observed that there is a chance that the evidence could be tampered with and hence at this stage bail could not be granted.

Mohammad had moved the High Court after the lower court rejected his bail plea. He is accused of assaulting Vidvat Loganathan at Farzi Cafe in UB city on February 17. Nalpad and his friends allegedly attacked Vidvat, son of a businessman in the city, for not "sitting properly". He was taken to Mallya Hospital with grievous injuries.

The HC had heard arguments at length. It had also examined the video evidence in the case. Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar had reserved orders on the matter.

