Dr Khan blames BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan hired shooters to attack his brother Kashif Jameel

    Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur BRD Medical College case involving the death of 63 children on Sunday said that the Gorakhpur police have not taken any action till now. He further said that no one has been arrested so far in connection with the incident where his brother was shot at by unidentified assailants.

    No arrests have been made yet, says Dr Khan, accused in UP infant deaths on attack on brother
    Dr Kafeel Khan.ANI Image

    Speaking to media, Kafeel Khan said,''It was promised that the culprits will be nabbed within 48 hours. It has been a week now but no action has been taken yet, no arrests have been made yet.''He went on to claim that BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan, who represents the Bansgaon Constituency and Satish Nagalia, owner of Baldev Plaza, hired shooters.

    He said: "BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and Satish Nangalia, owner of Baldev plaza, hired shooters for this. Paswan has no personal enmity with my brother. My uncle has a piece of land which Kamlesh and Satish encroached upon in Feb. FIR was lodged and they had sought stay order by HC on arrests."

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi had recently written to Dr Khan, calling his patience a 'source of inspiration'.

    Earlier on June 10, Kafeel Khan's brother Kashif Jameel was shot at on Sunday night when he was returning home on his bike near JP Hospital in Humayunpur north area, with three bullets hitting him.

    One bullet had hit him in the neck and another on the upper arm and he underwent surgery at a private hospital in Gorakhpur. Dr Kafeel Khan had accused police of making unnecessary delay in his brother surgery.

