No appeasement in Kashmir: When Modi said no NICO to Mehbooba

New Delhi, June 03: Over 100 terrorists have been gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces in 2019 alone.

Officials say that this year, the call to impose NICO of non-initiation of combat operations in the Valley during the Ramzan has been ignored by the Narendra Modi government.

Mehbooba Mufti had sought that NICO be imposed in the Valley during the Ramzan month, but the call was turned down by the government.

The government argues that due to the non-imposition of NICO in the Valley, the situation has been by and large peaceful. Moreover several terrorists including important ones such as Zakir Musa have been gunned down.

Last year, the forces were able to kill only 11 terrorists during the Ramzan month and this was largely due to the imposition of NICO.

The idea is to ensure that there is no let up and operations continue unabated. Last year we noticed that due to the imposition of NICO, terrorists including the foreign ones were able to re-group. This had also led to big attacks in the Valley and the security forces were largely targeted. It also gave terror groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad to revamp itself and also stage attacks such as the one in Pulwama.

Officials explain to OneIndia that there should be continuity in operations, especially in the wake of several intelligence reports clearly stating that Pakistan is making efforts to ramp up the infiltrations. In such a situation, there cannot be an appeasement policy in place and NICO is not the answer, the officer further said.

There is an unwritten rule among terrorists that no attacks shall be carried out during the Ramzan month. However the terror groups in the Valley have changed that rule and used the month to scale up attacks.