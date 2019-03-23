No appeal in Samjauta Express blast case says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Mar 24: Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh has said that the National Investigation Agency will not challenge the acquittal of Swami Aseemanand in the Samjauta Express blast case.

While speaking to Times Now, Singh said that the court has delivered its verdict and who wants to appeal can appeal. When he was asked if the prosecution would appeal against the verdict, he replied in the negative.

It makes no sense, why should the government file an appeal. There would not be any fresh probe in the case, Singh also said. The NIA had probed the matter. Only after that they filed the chargesheet. Now that the court judgment is out, one has to rely on that, he also said.

The BJP, while in the opposition had maintained that Aseemanand and others had been falsely implicated in the case. The BJP had also accused the Congress of appeasement. It was done to appease the minorities, the BJP had also said.