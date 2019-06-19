No anti-national activities on campus: Yogi Adityanath to all universities

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 19: The draft of a new ordinance cleared by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has proposed that it be made mandatory for all existing and new private universitie to sign an undertaking that the administration will not take part in any anti-national activities on their campuses.

The new ordinance draft was cleared by the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Ordinance (UPPUO), 2019, but there is no clarity on the definition of "anti-national" activity.

According to the government press release, national integration, secularism, social harmony, international goodwill, moral building and "desh bhakti" (patriotism) are among the objectives of universities under the UPPUO.

The draft enables all universities to come under the "umbrella act" so that there are no separate provisions and acts.

The UP government also stated that it should be the objective of universities to promote national integration, secularism and social harmony among other things.

Universities will also be facing action on complaints of forgery.

Social harmony, secularism, patriotism and good faith should be the main objectives of the universities, said the state government in a statement.

After the UPPU is cleared by the cabinet, all universities will have to put out details of the admission process, fee structure in public domain.

The existing universities will have to implement the provisions of the proposed law within a year.