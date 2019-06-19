  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No anti-national activities on campus: Yogi Adityanath to all universities

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: The draft of a new ordinance cleared by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has proposed that it be made mandatory for all existing and new private universitie to sign an undertaking that the administration will not take part in any anti-national activities on their campuses.

    The new ordinance draft was cleared by the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Ordinance (UPPUO), 2019, but there is no clarity on the definition of "anti-national" activity.

    File photo of Yogi Adityanath
    File photo of Yogi Adityanath

    According to the government press release, national integration, secularism, social harmony, international goodwill, moral building and "desh bhakti" (patriotism) are among the objectives of universities under the UPPUO.

    The draft enables all universities to come under the "umbrella act" so that there are no separate provisions and acts.

    The UP government also stated that it should be the objective of universities to promote national integration, secularism and social harmony among other things.

    'Behaving foolishly': Rahul Gandhi slams Adityanath over arrests of journalists

    Universities will also be facing action on complaints of forgery.

    Social harmony, secularism, patriotism and good faith should be the main objectives of the universities, said the state government in a statement.

    After the UPPU is cleared by the cabinet, all universities will have to put out details of the admission process, fee structure in public domain.

    The existing universities will have to implement the provisions of the proposed law within a year.

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath uttar pradesh anti national

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 15:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue