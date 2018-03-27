'No alliance with JD(S), will fight independently on every seat,' says Amit Shah

BJP Chief Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP will win Karnataka assembly elections handsomely and said that the party will not go for an alliance with JD(S) but contest independently in all the seats.

Addressing a press conference in Davanagere, Shah said that "Congress President Rahul Gandhi talks about the unity of all religions, but what has the Karnataka CM done? He has divided by Hindus (by raking up the religious minority tag for Lingayats)."

"I am certain that the sincerity that PM Narendra Modi has for the betterment of farmers cannot be matched by others. Some of the farmer-friendly schemes launched by PM Modi have been crucial for ensuring a better future for farmers," he said.

"There has been BJP govt in Gujarat, MP & Chhattisgarh for the last 15 yrs and farmer suicide numbers in these states have been very low. The suicide cases that have been registered were due to depression & farmers' personal issues," he added.

When asked about a possible alliance with Janata Dal (Secular), Amit Shah said that the BJP will not form an alliance with the JD(S).

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 12, while the counting will take place on May 15.

The elections are politically crucial for the ruling Congress-led by Siddaramaiah as it is the only big state where the Grand Old Party is in power after losing a string of polls to the BJP in the last few years.

Besides, the Congress and BJP, the JD(S)-led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day