No alliance with Congress in any state, says Mayawati

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 12: BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday ruled out any alliance with the Congress in any state for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

"It has been reiterated once again that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not have any alliance with Congress party in any state, to contest the upcoming elections," Mayawati was quoted by ANI as saying.

The clarification by the BSP chief comes days after days after three of the party leaders - Pradeep Ahirwar, Devdutt Soni and Satyaprakash Sakhwar - shifted loyalty to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Congress party's west UP incharge Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the party will fight the general election in Uttar Pradesh on its own strength, asserting the path of his party may be different from that of the SP and the BSP but their objective is the same.

Also Read Hardik Patel joins Congress, may contest Lok Sabha polls

Scindia also said that as far as talks for alliances are concerned, "like-minded parties should also think in a like-minded way".

The BSP and SP had already announced an alliance in UP, minus the grand old party.

The BSP will be contesting on 38 seats, while the SP will be fielding candidates on 37 seats. The RLD will be fielding candidates on three constituencies, while two seats of Amethi and Raebareli were said to be left out for the Congress, without any pre-poll understanding.