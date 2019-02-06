No alliance, will contest Lok Sabha polls independently, says Kamal Haasan

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 06: Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday ruled out any alliance with Congress and announced that his party Makkal Needhi Miam (MNM) will be contesting for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 independently.

    Kamal Haasan

    In December 2018, while announcing that MNM will contest the Lok Sabha polls, Haasan had said that his party will forge an alliance with like-minded parties. However, according to reports, he said on Wednesday that he does not want to carry the "burden of an alliance".

    This announcement comes only a day after he met the MNM office-bearers at the party office in the Coimbatore district. The meeting saw the participation of 11 district in-charges, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, reported PTI.

    His latest statement came nearly a week after he stated that his party has started preparing for the general election.

    Kamal Haasan had launched his political party - Makkal Needhi Miam - which translates to "People's Justice Centre" - at a public meeting in Madurai earlier in February this year. He had also unveiled the party flag. The actor-politician has been sharply critical of the AIADMK government for some time.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
