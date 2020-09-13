No all-party meet before monsoon session begins tomorrow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 13: In the wake of coronavirus, for the first time in two decades, the parliament will not host all-party meeting in the monsoon session which begins on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will not be holding the meeting which is conferred before the commencement of parliamentary sessions to discuss the agenda and set targets.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha is, however, scheduled to be held in the Parliament on Sunday.

BJP confident of blunting Opposition attack in Parliament

A meeting has been called of the Business Advisory Committee today to discuss issues including abolition of Question Hour and the curtailing of Zero Hour. The speaker will discuss the agenda of the house in the meeting which will go up till October 1.

The opposition is likely to raise India-China standoff, contraction in the economy and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, News18 had earlier reported that a discussion on the India-China face-off is unlikely to be allowed soon.