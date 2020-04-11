No address to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today say sources

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: There will be no address by the Prime Minister today. There was speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the nation on extending the lockdown, following his meeting with the Chief Ministers.

Government sources have confirmed that there shall be no address tonight. There is also no word on if there would be an address tomorrow.

PM took right decision in extending lockdown, tweets Kejriwal

Earlier Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa said that the PM had said that in the next 1 or 2 days, the government would announce guidelines for the next 15 days. He also said that the PM said during the meeting that there should be no compromise on the lockdown and suggestions are being received on extending it for the next 15 days.

At the meeting with the Chief Ministers, Modi stressed on the importance of lives of individuals.

He said that when he had addressed the nation he spoke about the importance of a lockdown and social distancing. Many understood this and stayed at home.

The PM also said that life is important for a healthy and strong India. This is also important for the bright future of India, he also added.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, first CM to oppose lockdown

The health and life of the citizens of India need focus as they are both equally important, Modi also said. If the citizens of this country give importance to their own lives and follow all the instructions of the government and administration then the fight against coronavirus will be won, the PM also said.