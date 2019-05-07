No 50 per cent VVPAT matching says Supreme Court

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: The Supreme Court has said that there would be no 50 per cent VVPAT verification.

The court passed the order while rejecting a review plea in which a direction was sought to the Election Commission of India to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booth per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency.

Ahead of the hearing many opposition leaders camped in Delhi. They include Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, CPI’s D Raja among others.

The petition said that after the first phase of polling in many cases, the EVMs were found to be defective. The review also said that it had been reported in some cases where voters would vote for one party, EVMs would record their vote having been cast for another party.

The EC has however maintained that the glitches are within acceptable limits in terms of number of defects.