No 2014 like wave says Shiv Sena in apparent dig at Modi

By Simran Kashyap
    Mumbai, Oct 19: In an apparent dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said Thursday that there was no "wave" in the country like the one in 2014.

    In 2014, the BJP's success in Lok Sabha elections had been widely attributed to a "Modi wave".

    Thackeray was addressing party workers at the Sena's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park here.

    "There is no wave as it was in 2014," he said, suggesting that the BJP would not be able to replicate its 2014 success in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

    In another dig at the BJP leadership, he said "Shani" (Saturn) and "Mangal" (Mars) have become problem-creators in the country's horoscope.

    "You know who am I talking about," he told the crowd, without elaborating further.

