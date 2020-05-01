NMIMS – Leading the way in Cutting-Edge Global Programs

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

New Delhi, May 01: The world of technology has always been evolving with new changes and innovations. This has also led to adapting renewed perspectives and pedagogy in engineering and technology education. There is a need for academic programs to keep up with these updates more than ever before. Future leaders in technology will be those who go beyond the classroom education and compliment their fundamental knowledge with hands-on learning and application in the real world.

As technology transforms business and economy around the globe, companies are now looking for individuals with more in-depth understanding, breakthrough ideas, and inter-disciplinary skills who keep up with trends and industry rapids. Hence, we place additional impetus on young students to opt for courses that make them market competitive and industry-ready. As the whole world gets more and more digitalized, there will be more advanced adoption of newer technologies in internet-enabled smart devices and autonomous vehicles with Machine Learning tools, Artificial Intelligence, among others.

An ideal B. Tech program is all-encompassing with knowledge, skills, practical learning and hands-on experience of new technologies in the industry, to make you a sought after professional.

NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) understands the market and its requirements way better than anyone else as is all set to launch 3 unique global programs in association with Virginia Tech (VT), USA, one of the top ranked universities in the US. These specialized programs will give the students pure insights into the evolving frontiers of technology.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was established in 1981 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) to meet the growing demand for management education. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a 'Deemed to be University' under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. With a dream of fulfilling the requirement of both Engineering and Management, Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) was established in 2006 as a constituent school of SVKM's NMIMS deemed to be University.

Catering to the trends in technology and the amalgamation of technology and management, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has developed some unique, first-of-its-kind programs like:

Dual Degree program MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.)

B.Tech. in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence or Cyber Security in academic collaboration with VT, USA

1 Unique Global Initiative with Virginia Tech, USA where students can get: B.Tech. Computer Science with specialisation in Data Science NMIMS, India BS Cybersecurity Management and Analytics Virginia Tech, USA MS Business Administration with Business Analytics Virginia Tech, USA

B.Tech. (Hons.) in collaboration with industry leaders like TCS, IBM & Coursera.

The dual degree program is the integration of engineering with management. The degree is carefully created and curated for the global marketplace, B. Tech + MBA integrated program will train students on core Engineering alongside Business Management. This integration is helpful in saving a whole academic year for students who want to pursue an MBA degree post their B. Tech.

MPSTME's programs B.Tech. in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence or Cyber Security are designed in collaboration with Virginia Tech, US. Under this, students will be taught by VT faculty for 7 subjects. They will get exclusive access to the cloud-based virtual lab of VT.

These are 4-year programs with an intake of 60 seats to meet the requirement of the future professionals in the respective areas.

The students will get coveted B.Tech. degree from NMIMS with an exclusive certificate from VT.

NMIMS & Virginia Tech. have collaborated for a unique global initiative wherein students can get the opportunity to study at the Innovation Campus of VT in North Virginia and build on invaluable knowledge with 3 world class degrees in 2 universities. They can pursue 3 degree viz. B.Tech. Computer Science with specialisation in Data Science at NMIMS, India, BS Cybersecurity Management and Analytics & MS Business Administration with Business Analytics at Virginia Tech, USA.

The unique programs of NMIMS synchronize the present expectation and the future demands of the market in India, giving students an ideal opportunity. Give your career a head start by filling the skill gap between degrees and jobs. If you are aspiring to climb up the corporate ladder with engineering & management or deep dive into subjects like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence & Cyber Security, become a part of the school by applying for NPAT 2020 or with your SAT/ACT scores. To know more about the course, click here.