NMCG approves projects for community toilets, procurement of dustbins worth Rs 116 cr

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in its 13th Executive Committee meeting approved two projects for community toilets and procurement of dustbins at an estimated cost of Rs 113 crore and Rs. 3.6 crore respectively in the run-up to Kumbh Mela 2019 in Allahabad.

More than 12 crore people are expected to attend the Mela. NMCG wants to ensure that pollutants are not dumped into river Ganga.

The first project includes setting up of 27,500 community FRP toilets (with septic tank) and pre-fabricated toilets (with septic tanks). Besides this, 20,000 community FRP urinals will also be set up during the Kumbh Mela. Another project for deployment of 16000 dustbins for solid waste management in the mela area, along with the installation of lining bags in dustbins has been approved in the meeting. For a period of 60-90 days with close to 10 lakh pilgrims stationed in camps.

One project for the construction of a 25 MLD STP, among other works, in Moradabad has also been approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 118.69 crore under Hybrid Annuity based PPP mode. The other components of the project are developing Interception and Diversion structures for 5 drains, I&D network laying,

Ghat Cleaning

After the success of the ghat cleaning project in Varanasi, two more ghat cleaning projects in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at an estimated cost of Rs. 14.26 crore and Rs. 15.90 crore respectively were approved in the meeting of the NMCG. The UP project is for four towns - Bithoor, Kanpur, Allahabad and Mathura-Vrindavan.

In UP, the project includes cleaning of 94 ghats in four towns - Bithoor 19 ghats; Kanpur 27 ghats; Allahabad 21 ghats; Mathura-Vrindavan 27 ghats for a period of three years. Besides, the project also includes providing of dustbins in sufficient numbers to ensure cleanliness of the ghats. These towns are major towns along river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh from the religious and visitor footfall perspective.

In Uttarakhand, the project includes cleaning of 72 ghats (18 major Ghats and 54 other Ghats) of Haridwar through manual and mechanized equipments such as scrubber, jetting machines, dustbin, mobile vans etc. for a period of 3 years.

Cultivation of Medicinal Plants

A project for the promotion of cultivation of medicinal plants indigenous to the Ganga Basin, along the River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 35.46 crore for two years. The project that spans 8 districts and 40 blocks of Uttar Pradesh envisages covering an area of 2,500 hectare. The number of farmers expected to be benefited from the project is about 7,800.

Training of the Ganga Mitras

In an attempt to develop a self-sufficient cadre for the Clean Ganga Mission at the grass roots level, one pilot project for training of the Ganga Mitras entitled "Eco-Skills and Capacity Building Training Programme for Ganga Mitras (Task Force at Grass Root Level) has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 63.07 lakh.

