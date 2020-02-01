  • search
    Only rambling: Opposition slams Modi govt's Budget 2020

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led opposition charged against Modi government's Budget 2020 as "rambling". Gandhi said the main issue facing the country is unemployment, adding that he didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs.

    "The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, a lot of repetition,rambling-it is mindset of govt, all talk, but nothing happening," the Congress leader said.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    Nothing substantial in Budget, says Sitaram Yechury

    Slamming the Union Budget, the CPI(M) said that it consisted of just 'platitudes' and did not address the problems faced by the people.

    Reacting to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that it did nothing to alleviate 'people's miseries'.

    'Just platitudes & slogans. Nothing substantial to alleviate peoples' misery, the growing unemployment, rural wage crash, farmers' distress suicides and galloping prices,' he tweeted.

    Re-packaging of old slogans: Tharoor

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor too took a veiled dig at the government over the union budget 2020 saying that there was a "re-packaging of old slogans". "We have gone from Stand Up India to Sit Down India," he said. However, he said that there is some relief for the middle class in the form of tax reduction.

    Step-motherly treatment meted out to Delhi again: Kejriwal

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that step-motherly treatment has been meted out to Delhi again in the Union Budget.

    Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the Budget for 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, and asked, "When Delhi doesn't figure in the BJP's priorities, why should people vote for it?"

    "Delhi had high expectations from the Budget, but step-motherly treatment has been meted out to it again," he posted on the microblogging site in Hindi.

