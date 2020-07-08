Nizamuddin Markaz event: Foreign Jamaatis to return back home soon

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 08: The foreign attendees of the Nizamuddin Markaz is expected to return to their home countries with a Delhi court granting bail to 122 Malaysian nationals on Tuesday.

The Malaysian nationals, who are named in three different chargesheets, have now filed applications for plea bargaining. The hearing on the plea bargain applications will be held before a metropolitan magistrate on Wednesday. The hearings for accused from other countries have been scheduled for the coming week.

These Jamaatis were accused for attending Tablighi Jamat Markaz at Nizamuddin in Delhi by allegedly violating visa conditions and government guidelines that were issued in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi Police's Crime Branch filed 48 separate chargesheets and 11 supplementary chargesheets against 956 foreign citizens from 36 countries for participation in the Tablighi Jamaat event.

The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur took the cognizance of the chargesheets on Monday. The court also scheduled the hearings for nationals from various countries.

On Tuesday, the court granted bail to as many as 122 Malaysian citizens on a personal bond of 10,000 rupees each in the presence of an official of the Malaysian High Commission. The court will now hear the plea bargaining applications on Wednesday.

The plea argued that the charges against the accused are "minor charges" and allow for a fine to be paid instead of a full trial. They have also said the foreign nationals did not have any role to play in the organisation of the event and any blame for violation of government orders would lie with the event organisers.