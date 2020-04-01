Nizamuddin Markaz attendee attempts suicide, tries to jump from 6th floor of Delhi hospital

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aprl 01: A man who had attended the religious gathering at Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin amid the coronavirus outbreak attempted suicide on Wednesday. The man tried to jump from the sixth floor of the hospital.

"People from Markaz Nizamuddin were admitted on 6th floor. One of them tried to commit suicide today. We successfully saved him," said the administration of Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

More than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the congregation have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The list includes foreigners as well, while some of those identified by the state authorities are yet to return from Delhi to their respective native places.

Authorities attributed the big spike in the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases largely to the Tablighi Jamaat, an orthodox Muslim society set up nearly 100 years ago by Deobandi Islamic scholar Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Khandhalawi as a religious reform movement and to spread the faith.

The Ministry officials said cases have increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in mid-March, and therefore technically it does not show a national trend. They urged people to follow guidelines during lockdown period and avoid congregations, including religious gatherings.