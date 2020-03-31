Nizamuddin fiasco: At 510, Tamil Nadu had the maximum participants

New Delhi, Mar 31: The maximum number people who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin were from Tamil Nadu.

Officials while giving the state wide break up said that 510 were from Tamil Nadu, while 281 were from outside India.

216 were from Assam, while 156 came from Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh had 109 and 107 respectively while in the case of Bihar it was 86. 73 came from West Bengal while 55 and 46 came from Telangana and Jharkhand respectively. From Karnataka, the number was 45, while from Uttarakhand and Haryana the number was 34 and 22.

21 came from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while 19 came from Rajasthan. 15 people each came from Odisha, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. In the case of Punjab and Meghalaya, the number was 9 and 5 respectively. A total of around 1,800 persons had attended the congregation.

Meanwhile the government has decided to blacklist all the foreigners who attended the Tabligi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin for violation of visa rules. Nearly 800 will be blacklisted, government sources have confirmed.

A strict lockdown has been imposed in parts of southeast Nizamuddin after 24 persons tested positive for COVID-19. These are also being linked to cases in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman Islands, Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir and also the five deaths in Telangana.

All these persons are said to have attended the congregation at the Nizamuddin Mosque in mid-March. Over 1,000 people continued to stay at the Markaz even as a 21 day nation-wide lockdown was announced. The organisation has been accused of gross negligence and said that it planned on lodging an FIR against the Maulana of the Mosque.

It was learnt that over 8,000 people had attended the event. Many had come from Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh and other countries. Many had violated visa rules and they would be blacklisted, the government source also said.