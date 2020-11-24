Nivar cyclone: Tamil Nadu to suspend bus services from 1 pm today

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Chennai, Nov 24: Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

While, the weatherman has predicted widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 24-26 and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Telangana during 25-26.

TN government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami has announced suspension of inter and intra-district bus services in seven districts - Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Pudukottai districts from 1 pm today.

As per the latest IMD bulletin at 9 am, the Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Nivar' and lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal about 410 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for the next 12 hours and then northwestwards.

Northern districts of Tamil Nadu will face the maximum hazard. On Tuesday, heavy rain is predicted for Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambu. On the day of cyclone crossing the land, districts like Puducherry, Kallakurchi, Kadalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu and Karaikal could record extremely heavy rain.

As Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall, standing crops of Kharif season in an extent of 15.25 lakh hectares and Rabi crops in another 3.84 lakh hectares which were sown, are expected to be affected badly.

The Agriculture Department has dispatched officers to sensitise farmers on the likelihood of cyclone and take necessary measures for the protection of paddy sheaves.