    Nitishwar Kumar is principal secy to J&K LG

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Sep 07: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday appointed Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Nitishwar Kumar, who was deputed to the Union Territory, as principal secretary to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesman said.

    Consequent upon the inter-cadre deputation of Nitishwar Kumar, IAS (UP:1996) from Uttar Pradesh to J-K, the officer is posted as principal secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, the spokesman said.

    Police checkpoints along Jammu-Pathankot highway alerted after carjacking in Punjab

    Earlier, the Appointment Committee of the Union Cabinet approved the inter-cadre deputation of the IAS officer to Jammu and Kashmir for a period of one year, according to an order.

    Kumar replaced Bipul Pathak, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, who has been posted as principal secretary, Information Technology Department, the spokesman said.

    He said Pathak will also continue to hold the charge of principal secretary, Science and Technology Department, CEO J-K e-Governance Agency and CEO, J-K Energy Development Agency.

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 9:02 [IST]
    X