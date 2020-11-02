Nitish wore 'Sushasan babu' tag for 15 years, his loot exposed now: Chirag Paswan

Patna, Nov 02: LJP President Chirag Paswan hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over sushasan babu tag saying that the loot is being exposed.

Chirag said, "CM has been wearing 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He never spoke about Munger and doesn't speak a word on corruption. He is known as Palturam as he was against Lalu and then formed govt with them in 2015."

In a letter to Nitish Kumar, Chirag asked for the report card of his performance as the chief minister. He also thanked the Prime Minister over his concern for Ram Vilas Paswan during his last days.

Chirag Paswan also said that some people tried to tarnish his image with the claim that he didn't cared for this father's death. Chirag was referring to the leaked video which became a cause of discussion recently.