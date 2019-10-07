  • search
    Patna, Oct 07: With floods and severe water-logging in Patna having left over 100 dead, it seems like the state's ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United) is not just fighting a calamity but is also battling a rift within.

    Leaders of chief minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP have been bickering openly over who is to blame for the situation in the state capital.

    Nitish vs BJP: After war of words over Patna floods, Sushil Modi praises Bihar govt

    Taking to Twitter, firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh apologised to people in Bihar who are not being able to celebrate Durga Puja due to the deteriorating flood situation.

    In Pics: Stranded Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, family rescued from home in rain-hit Patna

    He wrote,"The Durga Puja festivities have commenced from today. On behalf of the NDA, I beg for forgiveness from those who have not been able to organise pandals and fairs due to floods in their respective areas."

    Singh's sarcastic tweet is being seen in line with his earlier statements in which he criticised the state government for poor handling of the flood crisis in Bihar.

    Not only Giriraj, Rajak also lashed out at SuMo and road construction department minister Nand Kishore Yadav. "See, the two senior leaders of the saffron party; While Modi ji's concern is confined to Rajendra Nagar and central Patna, Nand Kishore ji can't go beyond Patna City. They are least bothered about people in Punpun and other remote areas in Patna district," he said.

    However, putting an end to all the criticism, BJP leader Sushil Modi was in full praise for Nitish-led government for his re-election as the chief of Janata Dal(United). He exclaimed that Kumar has given new heights to justice with development in Bihar.

    "Congratulations to Nitish Kumar for being elected the national president of NDA ally JD(U). He has given a new height to justice with development in Bihar and turned challenges amid disaster into opportunities to serve people. The election of Nitish to the top spot of the party will strengthen the NDA."

    It can be recalled that Nitish Kumar was the only candidate from his party who filed the nomination for this post. The deadline in this regard was October 5.

    The worst-hit was Bihar's capital Patna, where 1.6 million of its two million residents are battling water-logging, exposing the city's poor drainage and infrastructure system.

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 11:16 [IST]
