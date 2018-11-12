'Nitish Kumar trying to poach RLSP MLAs', says Upendra Kushwaha; Meets Sharad Yadav

New Delhi, Nov 12: NDA ally and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha intensified his attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kushwaha accused Nitish of "trying to poach MLAs".

Kushwaha also met Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav in the national capital today. Kushwaha is miffed over the seat sharing issue in the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar for 2019 general elections.

Amid reports that two RLSP MLAs in Bihar are set to join the JD(U), Kushwaha had earlier said that Nitish Kumar is adept in breaking parties.

"Nitish Kumar ji has been trying to poach MLAs. He has come down to destroying Upendra Kushwaha and his Party but he cannot cause any damage to me. He is a part of the NDA and so are we, he should not do such things," Upendra Kushwaha, who is also a Union Minister, said.

Also Read | Upendra Kushwaha attacks Nitish Kumar amid reports of RLSP MLA joining JD(U)

Kushwaha has reportedly been unhappy with the BJP and JD(U) after the two parties decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections on an equal number of seats in Bihar, with the BJP hinting that it is not in a position to spare more than two seats for RLSP.

Kushwaha had also accused Kumar of going against democracy, after the Bihar police lathi-charged protestors belonging to the Kushwaha community who were marching towards the governor's residence in Patna.

Kushwaha on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar amid reports that both of RLSP's MLAs in Bihar are set to join the JD(U). The speculation around RLSP MLA Shekhar future surfaced after he met JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor.