Nitish Kumar tests negative for Coronavirus; Deputy CM Sushil Modi awaits result

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Patna, July 04: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested negative for COVID-19 after he shared the dais with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awdesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the contagious virus, at an official event, officials said.

The sample has been sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here, they said.

Besides the chief minister, samples of 15 staffers of the Chief Minister's Office have been collected for Covid-19 test, the sources said, adding results are expected Sunday.

Kumar had shared the dais with the Council Acting Chairman during the oath ceremony of newly elected MLCs on July 1.

Besides, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi had also sent his swab sample for COVID-19 test.

The state's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,111 and death toll climbed to 84. To combat the spread of COVID-19, the Bihar government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 50 on people found not wearing face masks at offices and public places.