Nitish Kumar seeks full statehood for Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has pitched for full statehood for Delhi. Addressing party workers, he said that just like how he has sought special status for Bihar, he wants full statehood for Delhi.

He reiterated his demand for special status for Bihar. It may be recalled that the BJP which is an ally of the JD(U) has rejected this.

This issue had been raised by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Due to Delhi being a Union Territory, most of the departments are under the Central Government. Kejriwal is of the opinion that governance would be smoother if Delhi is granted full statehood.

Nitish Kumar is eyeing the migrant voters from Poorvanchal and Bihar to make inroads in the Delhi elections. The AAP, Congress and BJP are the main contenders in the elections. The BJP has however made it clear that it is against granting statehood to Delhi.