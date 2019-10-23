  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nitish Kumar seeks full statehood for Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 23: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has pitched for full statehood for Delhi. Addressing party workers, he said that just like how he has sought special status for Bihar, he wants full statehood for Delhi.

    He reiterated his demand for special status for Bihar. It may be recalled that the BJP which is an ally of the JD(U) has rejected this.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    This issue had been raised by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Due to Delhi being a Union Territory, most of the departments are under the Central Government. Kejriwal is of the opinion that governance would be smoother if Delhi is granted full statehood.

    BJP will fight Bihar assembly polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership: Amit Shah

    Nitish Kumar is eyeing the migrant voters from Poorvanchal and Bihar to make inroads in the Delhi elections. The AAP, Congress and BJP are the main contenders in the elections. The BJP has however made it clear that it is against granting statehood to Delhi.

    More NITISH KUMAR News

    Read more about:

    nitish kumar delhi arvind kejriwal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue