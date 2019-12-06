  • search
    Nitish Kumar says, porn sites responsible for rapes, will write to Centre to seek ban

    Patna, Dec 06: In the wake of gang rapes and women atrocities across the nation on Friday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that porn sites are putting negative impacts on youth.

    On Friday, Bihar CM said, "The crime that are committed against women are uploaded on porn sites. We will write to Central Government that porn sites are affecting youth negatively, so, these sites should be banned throughout the country."

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

    Earlier, government banned 827 websites that host pornographic content following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court.

    Snatch and a cross fire: How the encounter in the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case took place

    Seeing the recent rape and murder case of Hyderabad veterinarian, following the Unnao rape victim set ablaze case, and some of similar incidents have been reported from Buxar and Samastipur districts of Bihar, Kumar decided to write to Centre approaching to block the porn sites in India.

    According to PTI report Kumar said, "A disgusting trend has been witnessed.incidents involving women in far-off Hyderabad, in Bihar, in UP.. in all places. I have always expressed reservations about the social media and the ill-effects of technology, while not denying its enormous benefits."

    Nitish Kumar, is a techno-savvy and an engineer by training..

    As per PTI report, in his 45-minute speech, the Bihar CM said that after the ban on selling and consumption of alcohol many people some of them highly learned.

    He strictly said that neither he is going to make any compromise on the step that has already been taken. Nor his government will let laxity creep in maintaining law and order in Bihar.

