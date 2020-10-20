Nitish Kumar’s popularity down, fewer voters back him as CM: Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll

Bihar Elections 2020: CM Nitish Kumar is tired and can't handle Bihar, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yada

Patna, Oct 20: Pre-election survey by India Today and Lokniti-CSDS has predicted 44 per cent of respondents in Bihar are dissatisfied with the performance of the Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP government in the state.

According to the CSDS data, only 38% of the respondents want another term for Nitish, while 43% do not want another term for Nitish Kumar.

The opinion poll further predicted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav followed him, with 30 per cent respondents wanting him to be the chief minister.

Lokniti-CSDS Bihar Opinion Poll has also found that the number of voters who do not want another term for Nitish Kumar is more than the number of voters who want another term for Nitish Kumar.

LJP president Chirag Paswan was the CM choice among 5 per cent respondents. Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi was approved by 4 per cent respondents, according to Lokniti-CSDS Bihar Opinion Poll.

The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly.

The first phase is scheduled for October 28. The 2020 Bihar election results will be announced on November 10.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the 'Grand Alliance', of the 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.