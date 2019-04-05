Nitish Kumar made many attempts to rejoin mahagatbadhan, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Apr 05: Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in his upcoming book claimed that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar wanted to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rejoin the grand allaince.

"I say this with full responsibility, Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us, he tried many different approaches, that also within 6 months of returning to NDA," Tejashwi said.

In his soon-to-be released book, the former Bihar CM claimed that Kumar wanted to return to the mahagathbandhan within six months of walking out and allying with BJP, but was rebuffed by Lalu, who had "lost trust in him completely. Lalu also claimed that Kishor, a friend and confidante of Kumar, was sent to him on five different occasions in order to facilitate Kumar's "re-entry into the secular fold."

Prasad, a former union minister and Bihar chief minister, has penned the memoir with journalist-turned-teacher Nalin Verma and the memoir will release on April 6, a Rupa Publications statement said.

Titled "Gopalganj to Raisina", the book is a recollection of the journey of India's "most colourful" political leader and navigates his humble origins in Phulwaria village to his remarkable rise as the Railway Minister, it said.

The book relives the twists and turns as well as the highs and lows of his life.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) vice-president Prashant Kishor rubbished Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's claims that he served as an emissary to the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's desire to return to the mahagathbandhan in Bihar.