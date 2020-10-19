Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag Paswan: Tejashwi's remark triggers talk of new poll equation

Deepika S

Patna, Oct 19: In what could trigger a talk of new equation in the Bihar politics, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar did injustice to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan, who is set to fight the state polls alone.

"What Nitish Kumar Ji did with Chirag Paswan was not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father at this time more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan is not among us and we are sad about it. The way Nitish Kumar behaved...did injustice to Chirag Paswan," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief told reporters.

The statement comes days after Paswan talked about feeling hurt by Nitish Kumar's stance after his father and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's death.

Chirag, who has to carry forward the impressive political legacy of his father, the tallest Dalit leader in Bihar since the redoubtable Jagjivan Ram, was bitter about how Kumar treated the LJP founder."

Nitish Kumar remarked mockingly that my father could not have got elected to the Rajya Sabha without the JD(U)s support since we had only two MLAs. He should remember that my father was promised a Rajya Sabha berth by the then-BJP chief Amit Shah himself," he said.

"And I felt so belittled when Nitish behaved in a haughty manner when my father called on him with the request that he accompany us for filing of nomination papers. He came only after the mahurat (auspicious timing) decided for the occasion had passed. No son could have taken such a treatment lying down," he said.

Bihar votes for a new 243-member assembly on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.