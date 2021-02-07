Nitish calls Uttarakhand CM to enquire about flood situation, offers support

'We are firmly with NDA': JD(U) amid talks of discord within ruling Bihar alliance

pti-Deepika S

Patna, Feb 07: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat over phone and enquired about the flood situation in thenorthern state, an official release here said.

He offered support to Rawat in this hour of crisis, the release said.

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upperreaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Earlier, Kumar prayed for the safety of people trappedin the northern state as well as those engaged in carrying outrelief and rescue operations.

High alert in Uttar Pradesh as glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand

''I pray for those who may be trapped, or are engagedin carrying out relief and rescue operations followingthe Uttarakhand disaster. The entire state of Bihar is withthe people of Uttarakhand. Our officials are in touch with the Uttarakhand chief minister's office,'' Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Talking to reporters here, Kumar said, ''I just got theinformation. I will seek more details about the incident. We need to remain alert here, too.''