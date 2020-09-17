YouTube
    Nitin Gadkari undergoes medical check-up

    Nagpur, Sept 17: Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Thursday underwent medical check-up here.

    The senior BJP leader visited a medical facility in the morning and was in good health, a source close to him said.

    Gadkari had tweeted on Wednesday that he had contracted the infection. Other members of his family have tested negative, the source added.

    nitin gadkari

