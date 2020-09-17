Nitin Gadkari undergoes medical check-up

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Nagpur, Sept 17: Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Thursday underwent medical check-up here.

The senior BJP leader visited a medical facility in the morning and was in good health, a source close to him said.

Gadkari had tweeted on Wednesday that he had contracted the infection. Other members of his family have tested negative, the source added.