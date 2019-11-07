  • search
    Nitin Gadkari rules out return to Maha politics, says Fadnavis will be CM

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 07: Hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut denied reports that the party wants BJP leader Nitin Gadkari to be the CM, the Union minister himself ruled out returning to Maharashtra politics and backed caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis for the top job.

    Nitin Gadkari
    "Devendra Fadnavis will head the new government," he said, adding a decision will be taken soon to resolve the impasse over government formation in his home state.

    "It won't be appropriate to link the RSS chief to the goings on (over government formation)," he said.

    The senior BJP leader is likely to meet with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur.

    'Not returning' to state politics

    Gadkari ruled out any possibility of his returning to state politics.

    "I am in Delhi... There is no question of my returning to state politics. The political crisis in the state will be resolved soon," Gadkari said, ending all speculation of his being a contender for the post of a consensus chief minister to defuse the state political deadlock over government formation.

