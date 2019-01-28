Nitin Gadkari meant Congress of course: BJP clarifies on ‘dreams’ remark

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday clarified that Union roadways minister Nitin Gadkari's "dreams" remark was actually aimed at the Congress.

BJP Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said that Nitin Gadkari's comments were hinting at the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, not the BJP.

He told news agency ANI that Nitin Gadkari's comments were now being twisted and that political benefit was being taken out of it.

"Nitin Gadkari's comments are now being twisted and political benefit being taken out of it. He was hinting towards Congress that only gave slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' but didn't do anything for poverty alleviation and towards Rahul Gandhi who makes empty promises," Rao said.

On Sunday, Nitin Gadkari said politicians who sell dreams to people and don't fulfill are "beaten up" by the public.

Addressing an event in Mumbai, Union transport minister in Modi government said: "People like (political) leaders who show them big dreams. But if these dreams are not realised, then they beat them up (politically) as well. Therefore, one should only commit what they can fulfill."

"I am not among those who show people big dreams, I do what I talk about," he said.

The BJP's rebuttal comes after a series of cryptic comments by Gadkari were seen to carry hidden messages for his party's leadership, mainly PM Modi.