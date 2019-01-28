  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nitin Gadkari meant Congress of course: BJP clarifies on ‘dreams’ remark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday clarified that Union roadways minister Nitin Gadkari's "dreams" remark was actually aimed at the Congress.

    BJP Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said that Nitin Gadkari's comments were hinting at the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, not the BJP.

    Nitin Gadkari meant Congress of course: BJP clarifies on ‘dreams’ remark
    BJP Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao

    He told news agency ANI that Nitin Gadkari's comments were now being twisted and that political benefit was being taken out of it.

    Also Read | Leaders who fail to fulfill promises get thrashed by public: Nitin Gadkari

    "Nitin Gadkari's comments are now being twisted and political benefit being taken out of it. He was hinting towards Congress that only gave slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' but didn't do anything for poverty alleviation and towards Rahul Gandhi who makes empty promises," Rao said.

    Rao said Gadkari was hinting at the Congress that only gave slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' but didn't do anything for poverty alleviation, and at Rahul Gandhi, who Rao said makes empty promises.

    On Sunday, Nitin Gadkari said politicians who sell dreams to people and don't fulfill are "beaten up" by the public.

    Addressing an event in Mumbai, Union transport minister in Modi government said: "People like (political) leaders who show them big dreams. But if these dreams are not realised, then they beat them up (politically) as well. Therefore, one should only commit what they can fulfill."

    "I am not among those who show people big dreams, I do what I talk about," he said.

    The BJP's rebuttal comes after a series of cryptic comments by Gadkari were seen to carry hidden messages for his party's leadership, mainly PM Modi.

    Read more about:

    nitin gadkari gvl narasimha rao congress

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue