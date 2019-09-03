  • search
    Niti stands for 'Not In Touch with India': Jairam Ramesh's jibe at Niti Ayog CEO

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Sep 3: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at the Niti Aayog and dubbed it "Not in Touch with India" after its CEO Amitabh Kant questioned apprehensions about an economic slowdown.

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

    Kant, an IAS officer, had quoted a news report and tweeted, "What slowdown? New auto entrants with exciting new models are cruising!" Responding to it, Ramesh tweeted, "Ever wonder what NITI in Niti Aayog stands for? It's clearly 'Not In Touch with India'. 5 consecutive quarters of declining GDP growth and now this."

    [Mamata Banerjee to skip NITI Aayog meeting on June 15, says "fruitless" to attend]

    NITI Aayog, earlier known as the Planning Commission, is a government institution for policy planning and for catalysing economic development in the country.

    The Congress has been attacking the government over the slowdown in GDP growth which has come down to 5 per cent for the quarter ending June 2019.

    PTI

