NITI Bhavan sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: An employee at the NITI Bhavan has tested positive for COVID-19. This was informed to the authorities at 9 am today.

NITI Aayog said that it is following all due protocols as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed, NITI Aayog also said.

It may be recalled that last week, a Lok Sabha staffer had tested positive for coronavirus.

This was the first such case reported from the Lok Sabha, which has around 3,000 staffers.

The staffer was not working in the Parliament complex, but in one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat, at 36 GRG Road, the report also said. It also said that the staffer had been at home since the budget session of Parliament was adjourned on March 23. He is said to have developed cough, fever and body ache around 10 days back. On April 18 he went for a check up and on April 20, the report came and he tested positive.