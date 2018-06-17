NITI Aayog meet: Naidu demands special status to AP, gets support from Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday backed the demand of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for special category status to the southern state. Nitish also demanded 'special category status' for Bihar at the crucial meeting to be presided over by PM Narendra Modi.

It is also learnt that the chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also supported Chandrababu Naidu on the issue of 2011 census being adopted by 15th Finance Commission in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting & requested not to penalise the performing states.

Speaking to media, Mamata said,''I along with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have requested PM Modi today to resolve the problems of Delhi government immediately.''

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been fighting against the Centre for the rights of people of Andhra, demanding it to fulfil assurances made in the Rajya Sabha including SCS and provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

In March, the party quit the BJP-led NDA alliance over the same.

